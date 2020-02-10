Spanish Civil War
Tributes to Civil War victims at Puigpunyent
Tributes were paid to Spanish Civil War victims, Joan Ferrà and Cristófol Barceló at a burial service in Puigpunyent on Sunday.
Both men were killed by Franco’s soldiers in August 1936 and their bodies thrown into mass grave in Calvia cemetery.
Around 70 people joined the Walk for Memory from Son Font in Calvia to Puigpunyent cemetery where 150 people had gathered for the burial.
Emotions were high and some tears were shed as the Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal handed over the remains of Joan Ferrà to his family while the soundtrack of Schindler's List played in the background.
Several people spoke at the graveside of the "honour and dignity" of the victims and the Mayors of Puigpunyent and Calvia handed over a Certificate of Victim of the Franco regime to the family.
The remains of 70 bodies have been recovered from 13 graves in the Balearic Islands and 25 victims of Franco's repression have now been identified, thanks to DNA analysis and anthropological studies.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.