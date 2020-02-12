The accused, yesterday, at court in Palma. 10-02-2020 Ultima Hora

A Palma Court has given a Spanish pensioner a 1 year suspended sentence for growing marijuana in her house.

Police say 66 marijuana plants, with a street value of 4,188,66 euros and drug paraphernalia were confiscated during a raid on the defendant’s home in November, 2017.

The defendant has also been ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 euros for a crime against public health.