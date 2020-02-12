Sentencing
Palma Pensioner Busted
A Palma Court has given a Spanish pensioner a 1 year suspended sentence for growing marijuana in her house.
Police say 66 marijuana plants, with a street value of 4,188,66 euros and drug paraphernalia were confiscated during a raid on the defendant’s home in November, 2017.
The defendant has also been ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 euros for a crime against public health.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.