Hotels in the Balearics which specialise in cycling tourism will be represented at an event in Portals Nous next week which has been organised by Bikefriendly, a cycling tourism company based in Aragon.

Majorca will host the first conference of ten in total that are planned in different parts of Spain.

These conferences, which will promote the Bikefriendly seal of quality, will be attended by representative of businesses which provide services related to cycling tourism.

As well as hoteliers, there will be people from, among others, bike rental and repair companies, those for transfers of passengers and bikes, event organisers, and sports medicine.

Raúl Villacampa, the president of Bikefriendly, says that the conferences will explain the type of tourism product that is most suited to cycling and sports tourism and will present two technological tools for hotels to get to know more about cycling tourists.

These tools will allow hotels to respond, with precision, to tourist demands.

The Bikefriendly app will enable hotels to show routes and to suggest particular challenges, while there is also a new bike hire search engine via the company’s website.

The event in Portals Nous is on Thursday week at the Hotel Sallés Marina Portals.