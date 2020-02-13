Police
Marijuana "expert" arrested in drugs operation
One of two people detained on Monday in an operation by the National and Palma Police is described as a "leading expert" on marijuana. A 51-year-old Spaniard, his knowledge enabled the production, treatment and sale of the drug. He also financed an establishment for the latest-generation methods of planting marijuana plus drying and experimentation facilities.
Operation "Draco" has led to the seizure of six kilos of marijuana and to the dismantling of this establishment, which was equipped with concealment and detection measures. The operation arose following information regarding an increase in the sale and use of drugs in the Plaça Tubo area of Palma. Officers found that there was much selling at one particular bar but suspected that there was a more complex network behind this.
Raids in Palma and Costitx resulted in the discovery of cultivation and treatment facilities with a capacity for 500 plants. There were greenhouses covered by black tarpaulin, which was to hide the light that was used 24 hours a day for growing the plants. These occupied a space of 6,000 square metres.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.