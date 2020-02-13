Car rental
El Pi wanting a limit on the number of vehicles for rent
At Thursday's Council of Majorca plenary, El Pi are to propose that a study is made of how many rental vehicles the island can cope with. The party's spokesperson, Xisca Mora, says that El Pi want there to be regulation of the number of vehicles. The study should indicate the number that can be supported and what the limit could be, "as is being done on other islands".
El Pi are to stress the need for the Council to initiate legislative procedures regarding rental vehicles; this would be within the framework of sustainable mobility.
