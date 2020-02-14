Gwyneth Paltrow, archive photo 14-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

Celebrity Cruises has struck a deal with Goop Founder and Director Gwyneth Paltrow, to create the first Goop at Sea experience.

It will take place onboard the Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship from August 26 to September 6, 2020 and Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen, Head of Goop Content, will join the 11-night Mediterranean Wellness Cruise on August 30.

The boat will set sail from Barcelona and stop in Marseille, Monte-Carlo, Venice, Rome and Naples before arriving in Palma, which means it is very likely that the actress will be onboard when the ship docks in Palma Port. The Celebrity Apex will finish its journey in Valencia.

Meeting

Celebrity Apex passengers will have the opportunity to meet Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen and take part in three group sessions, which will focus on mental health, the power of the mind and the creation of immediate and lasting changes.

Goop Content Director, Elise Loehnen will share her personal journey towards wellness, revealing what she has learned, what she still has to learn and where her future lies.

Goop is renowned for promoting healthy eating and flavoursome recipes and tickets for the Goop Sea Experience are on sale now.