Police
Nineteen arrests confirmed in drugs operation
The National Police drugs operation earlier this week resulted in a total of nineteen arrests, the seizure of 55 kilos of marijuana and hashish and 20,000 euros cash.
The police investigation had been started by the National Police in Manacor some six months ago. There were raids and arrests in Manacor and also in Felanitx and Muro.
Drugs were being hidden in cavities in dry stone walls. A firearm that had been concealed in this way was found during the operation. Other items seized included top-of-the-range phones, televisions and vehicles, all suspected of having been acquired with profits made from the sale of drugs.
