Palma Fog 14-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter(Wendy Wighton Urquhart)

It’s another foggy morning in Palma but it should clear up by lunchtime and the sun will be shining all afternoon with a high of 19 and a low of 8 degrees.

Andratx is much the same with lots of sunshine in the afternoon, a top temperature of 18 and an overnight low of 8.

Santanyi is 17 degrees and sunny with a slight southerly breeze and a low of 7.

Pollensa is warm and sunny and 20 degrees with a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 8.

And the morning sunshine in Soller will disappear by lunchtime and it’ll be foggy for the rest of the day with a top temperature of 20 dropping to 7 after dark.

Feb 15 What’s On

Take a tour of the replica historical Spanish galleon, Andalucía, she’s docked in Palma until February 23 and open to the public from 10.00 until 18.30.

Art buffs can explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour at the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma between 10.00 until 18.00 today.

The Geromy Jones Band are live at the Blue Jazz Club at 23.00 on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma and entry doesn’t cost a penny.

Dance the night away at the Shamrock to pop and rock by The Fenomenos Band. The gig starts at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.