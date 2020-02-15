Beach concession company hired to remove stones and debris from Manacor beaches. 14-02-2020 Ultima Hora

A massive clean up operation is underway to get Manacor’s beaches back to pristine condition after Storm Gloria caused thousands of euros worth of damage.

Work has already started at s’Illot beach, which was very badly damaged when the storm battered Majorca on January 21.

A beach concession company has been hired to remove stones and debris that accumulated on the sand and the other beaches in Manacor will be tackled as soon as the work at s’Illot has been completed.

Mayor Miquel Oliver, the Governor of Turisme, Maria Antònia Truyols and the Coastal Zone Alderman, Sebastià Nadal, recently met with a Coastal technician to discuss which areas have been affected and who will pay for the work that needs to be done.

In reply to a question from Joan Gomila at the plenary session on Monday about concern for the coast, Mayor Oliver said the City Council was committed to making sure that all storm damage is fixed by the start of the summer season.