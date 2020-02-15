Weather
Manacor Beach Clean Up
A massive clean up operation is underway to get Manacor’s beaches back to pristine condition after Storm Gloria caused thousands of euros worth of damage.
Work has already started at s’Illot beach, which was very badly damaged when the storm battered Majorca on January 21.
A beach concession company has been hired to remove stones and debris that accumulated on the sand and the other beaches in Manacor will be tackled as soon as the work at s’Illot has been completed.
Mayor Miquel Oliver, the Governor of Turisme, Maria Antònia Truyols and the Coastal Zone Alderman, Sebastià Nadal, recently met with a Coastal technician to discuss which areas have been affected and who will pay for the work that needs to be done.
In reply to a question from Joan Gomila at the plenary session on Monday about concern for the coast, Mayor Oliver said the City Council was committed to making sure that all storm damage is fixed by the start of the summer season.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.