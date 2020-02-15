Energy
Airport energy consumption will exceed all Formentera's
Environmentalists Terraferida suggest that Aena plans for expansion at Son Sant Joan Airport will mean that the airport consumes more electricity than the whole of the island of Formentera.
Terraferida say that the plans will require increasing energy power by 12% to 75.8 megawatts. This will result in the emission of 22 tonnes of CO2 per hour. Assessments have been made on the basis of increased annual capacity at the airport of 2.7% up to 2025.
The environmentalists believe that airport energy consumption and capacity will mean adding to the "ecological crisis" in Majorca which has been caused by "massification" and climate change.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.