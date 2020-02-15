The airport consumes a great deal of electricity. 27-06-2012 M. Joy

Environmentalists Terraferida suggest that Aena plans for expansion at Son Sant Joan Airport will mean that the airport consumes more electricity than the whole of the island of Formentera.

Terraferida say that the plans will require increasing energy power by 12% to 75.8 megawatts. This will result in the emission of 22 tonnes of CO2 per hour. Assessments have been made on the basis of increased annual capacity at the airport of 2.7% up to 2025.

The environmentalists believe that airport energy consumption and capacity will mean adding to the "ecological crisis" in Majorca which has been caused by "massification" and climate change.