Economy
Palma protest
Palma shops will shut down for an hour on Thursday, February 27, as part of a protest organised by Afedeco and Pimeco against the pedestrianisation of some areas of the city.
The motto for the protest, which will last from 1100 until 1200 on February 27 is ‘Se traspasa’ or “Transfer of Ownership’ and posters will be put up to let people know why they’re taking action.
The posters will say: “If the streets are closed to traffic without an improvement plan, urban commerce is transferred. We want streets without cars but with life.”
SÚMATE A LA PROTESTA DEL #27DEFEBRERO— A F E D E C O (@AFEDECO) February 19, 2020
Cerramos hoy para poder abrir mañana, un cierre comercial de los comercios de Palma en protesta por los cambios de movilidad de la ciudad. #Únete #SeTraspasa #ComercioUrbano #Palma #Movilidad #Afedeco #Pimeco pic.twitter.com/TKyI85ZOsK
Employers insist that they are not completely against the pedestrianisation of the city but point out that "a clear plan for the improvement and beautification of the areas affected and sufficient parking at the entrance of the city is desperately needed, as well as a fast, punctual and economic public transport service.
“Palma City Council is closing streets to traffic without adapting, beautifying or making them attractive, public transport has not been improved to facilitate access to the historic centre and several bus stops have been eliminated at strategic points of the city, such as La Rambla,” said a spokesperson.
Afedeco and Pimeco have warned that the pedestrianisation that’s already been put in place is just the beginning.
“Palma City Council has repeatedly stated its intention to close the entire historical centre to traffic from the Avenidas. It has started with Plaça des Mercat and Carrer de la Unió, and now these areas are dead," they said.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.