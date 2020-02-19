Laura Haddock, Geena Roman and Marta Milans during filming for White Lines in Majorca. 27-05-2019

The first Netflix White Lines series has yet to be released, but plans are already in place for the filming of the second series in Majorca. This will be in September and October, almost a year after filming for the first series was concluded. Members of the production team will be coming to Majorca in the next few days to identity locations.

Written by the creator of Money Heist, Álex Pina, White Lines stars Laura Haddock, known for her roles in The Inbetweeners Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy. The sister of a famous British DJ who went missing in Ibiza twenty years before, she is seeking the truth about what really happened to him; White Lines starts with his body being found on a beach in Ibiza.