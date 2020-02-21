Dead rooster found in Palma street. 20-02-2020 @VecinoPalma

A resident of Palma has contacted Emaya to complain about a dead rooster that someone has left in the middle of the street.

The bird was found next to a parked car in Carrer del Regal which runs from the Palma neighbourhood of Son Canals through Son Gotleu to Soledat.

A photo of the rooster has been uploaded to Twitter by @VecinoPalma asking Emaya to send someone to pick up the body of the bird.

Emaya says it’s aware of the situation and has passed the problem on to the Sanitari Municipal Centre for Animal Protection in Son Reus.