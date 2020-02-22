Carnival parade in Palma last year. 03-03-2019 MIQUEL A CANELLAS

The weather is looking good for sa Rueta this weekend, Aemet is predicting that it will be dry and sunny island-wide.

Aemet's Bernat Amengual says we'll have highs of 18 degrees with lows of around 6 or 7 on the coast and 2-3 degrees inland, which is about normal for February.

Saturday, partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of:

18 in Alaró, 19 in Binissalem, 16 in Deya, 20 in Felanitx, 19 in Lloseta, 19 in Manacor, 18 in Palma, 19 in Pollensa, 18 in Ses Salines and 14 in Valldemossa.

And it will be a lovely sunny day on Sunday with slightly higher temperatures and virtually no wind.

Enjoy.