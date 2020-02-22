Weather
Majorca Dry and Sunny Carnival
The weather is looking good for sa Rueta this weekend, Aemet is predicting that it will be dry and sunny island-wide.
Aemet's Bernat Amengual says we'll have highs of 18 degrees with lows of around 6 or 7 on the coast and 2-3 degrees inland, which is about normal for February.
Saturday, partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of:
18 in Alaró, 19 in Binissalem, 16 in Deya, 20 in Felanitx, 19 in Lloseta, 19 in Manacor, 18 in Palma, 19 in Pollensa, 18 in Ses Salines and 14 in Valldemossa.
And it will be a lovely sunny day on Sunday with slightly higher temperatures and virtually no wind.
Enjoy.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.