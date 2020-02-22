Subsidies available to promote Majorca as a quality tourist destination. 30-12-2019 CLICK

The Mallorca Tourism Foundation, or FMT has announced that 750,000 euros in grants is being made available to promoting tourism in the main markets.

It’s part of the Consell de Mallorca’s plan to offset the bankruptcy of the British tour operator Thomas Cook, which went bust last October.

The money will be used to strengthen the Majorca brand in emerging markets by promoting quality tourism, not sun and sand projects.

Individuals or legal entities, such as Travel Agencies, Tour Groups, Travel Consortiums and Online Platforms may also qualify for subsidies for online or offline advertising campaigns and outdoor advertising.

The Consell says promoting quality tourism and generating demand in emerging markets in Germany, Britain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain, France, Benelux, Russia and Switzerland is a priority.

It wants to attract tourism in seven strategic segments, Sports Tourism, Meetings, Incentives, Congresses & Events, or MICE, Nature, Luxury, Activities, Cultural Tourism & Heritage and Gastronomy.

"Proposals which are exclusively linked to 'sun and beach’ will not be accepted, they must be linked to at one of the 7 strategic segments,” said the Consell.

150,000 euros each will be allocated to promoting Majorca as a quality tourist destination in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Spain and 75,000 euros for France, Benelux, Russia and Switzerland

Interested parties can apply for cash for more than one project, up to a maximum of 120,000 euros and the grant must not amount to more than 50% of the cost of the project.

Priority will be given to middle and low season proposals and online advertising and all applications must be submitted by March 12.