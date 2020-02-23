Police
Top football agent under investigation for money laundering
Football agent Fali Ramadani has been placed under investigation by the Audiencia Nacional in Madrid in connection with the multi-million money laundering case that started outside Spain but which now involves the high court and the Guardia Civil and has led to police action in Majorca.
Ramadani, a so-called super agent, has a luxury mansion in Calvia. On Tuesday last week, a six-hour search was made of the property. The Guardia's organised crime and financial investigation squads are involved, as is the Tax Agency; Europol is working closely with the Guardia Civil.
Various businesspeople and ex-footballers are said to also being investigated, with suspicions of money laundering apparently centred on eastern European countries.
Originally from Albania, Ramadani's Berlin-based Lian Sports is reckoned to be the fifth most valuable in the world of agencies dedicated solely to football. He represents a number of footballers from countries in the Balkans as well as the likes of the Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who plays for Napoli.
