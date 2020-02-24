Michael Douglas at Canela Restaurant in Palma. 22-02-2020 @michaelkirkdouglas

Michael Douglas is back in Majorca for a few days and has been spotted walking the streets of Palma and Valldemossa, much to the delight of residents and tourists.

His multi-million euro S’Estaca Estate has been on the market for years, but the Hollywood actor clearly loves Majorca; the place, the people and the food.

He’s quite tech-savvy too by the look of his Instagram page which now includes a photo of him and a few others outside the famous Canela Restaurant in Carrer de Sant Jaume which he calls his favourite restaurant in Palma.

Canela is a bistro style restaurant that’s hidden away in the back streets of Palma. It opened in 2013 at number 13 Carrer de Sant Jaume and is owned by Mallorcan Chef, Fabián Fuster and his partner, Irene Rigo.

It has the air of a Paris café and it would be very easy to spend the entire day sampling the fabulous Asian/Mediterranean cuisine that’s definitely made for sharing, whether it’s the lamb with mint and dried apricots, Black Angus steak tartar or Majorcan burratina that tickles your tastebuds.

Michael Douglas has a long history with Majorca and sought refuge here when his father, Kirk Douglas, died a few weeks ago.

The actor, his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones and their children often holiday in Majorca and he seems very comfortable moseying around Palma and posing for photos with fans.