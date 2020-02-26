Soller tram 01-06-2017 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

It’s very, very windy in Palma today, but at least it’s sunny with a high of 17 and a low of 9 degrees.

Andratx is 18 degrees with lots of sunshine but the 45 kilometre an hour northerly winds will make it feel a lot cooler and the temperature will drop to 8 after dark.

There’s lots of sunshine in Santanyi and it’s 17 degrees with a low of 8, but it’s very blustery so tie everything down early in the morning to be on the safe side.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Pollensa with a top temperature of 19 dropping to 6 overnight but it’s extremely breezy there too.

Soller warm and sunny and 18 degrees with 30 kilometre an hour northerly winds and a low of 7.

Click here to check our live webcams

Feb 26 What’s On

It’s the perfect day to jump on a vintage train to Soller where you can explore the shops and enjoy the ambiance of the city square before taking a tram to the port via scenic route through orange and lemon orchards.

Watch true artisans at work and learn about the ancient craft of ceramics on the Ruta del Fang or Route of Mud tour in Pòrtol where the potteries date back to the 17th century.

The 6 or 9 band are live at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.

And don’t forget, the opera season starts at Teatre Principal in Palma on March 1 with a production of Bizet’s famous opera, Carmen. Tickets prices start at 10 euros and you can buy them from the box office or from the Teatre Principal website, but you’ll have to be quick, they’re selling out very fast.