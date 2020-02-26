The Balearics are very popular for boat hire. 03-06-2015 Archive

According to the Nautal boat hire website, the Balearics is the preferred destination for Spaniards who wish to hire a boat. In 2019, 51% of bookings through the website were for the Balearics. This represented a slight fall from 54% in 2018. Majorca has the highest number of bookings in the Balearics.

In second place was Catalonia with 27% of demand, followed by Valencia with ten per cent.

There was a 25% general increase in online bookings for recreational boat hire in 2019, with Spanish demand having risen 23%. The main interest, 61%, was for a day's hire. Forty-one per cent of total online demand for hiring a boat was from website users in Catalonia; this was the highest level.

For foreign markets, there was a 15% increase in online bookings, with 26% of demand having come from Germany, followed by 21% France and 17% Netherlands.