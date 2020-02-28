Shares:

The Guardia Civil have detained two boiler fitters following the death of a painter and decorator at a property in Son Servera.

Local police went to this property after receiving a call from the deceased's employers. They had tried to contact him but had been unable to. The police found the body and became aware of a high level of carbon monoxide.

The boiler had been installed the day before and put into operation, but the gas pipes hadn't been connected properly.