Police
Arrests for death of a painter and decorator
The Guardia Civil have detained two boiler fitters following the death of a painter and decorator at a property in Son Servera.
Local police went to this property after receiving a call from the deceased's employers. They had tried to contact him but had been unable to. The police found the body and became aware of a high level of carbon monoxide.
The boiler had been installed the day before and put into operation, but the gas pipes hadn't been connected properly.
