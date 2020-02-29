Port d'Alcudia 28-02-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a gorgeous, warm sunny day in Majorca, perfect for a leap year proposal!

It’s mostly sunny in Palma and very, very windy with a high of 21 and an overnight low of 9 degrees.

Andratx is blustery too with a top temperature of 20 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 9.

It’s a lovely day in Santanyi with 25 kilometre southerly winds and a high of 20 degrees dropping to 9 after dark.

Alcudia’s breezy too and 22 degrees with some sunshine and some clouds and a low of 9.

Morning fog in Soller will clear quickly and the sun will be out for the rest of the day; the high of 22 degrees will drop to 7 overnight.

Don't forget to check our live webcams.

Feb 29 What’s On

There’s hundreds of Balearic Day celebrations happening all over the island, for details of events in your area check out the What’s On Guide at majorcadailybulletin.com.

The Mallorca Dream Days fair continues at Fabrica Ramis in Inca from 0920 until 2030 with 80 stalls offering fabulous wedding, communion and baptism ideas. Entry costs 3 euros.

It’s your last chance to see the the 100 years of Glamour Exhibition at Museu de Mallorca, at number 5 Carrer de la Portella in Palma. It features the work of famous designers from all over the world and it’s open from 13.00 until 14.00 today.

The Heroes Tribute Band and AC/DC tribute band Billy Young Band are live at Lloseta Theatre from 19.00 and tickets cost 16 euros.

And Roxy is live at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.