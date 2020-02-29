David Cabrera, missing since 20 January. 28-02-2020

The Guardia Civil's diving unit is continuing its search for two people who, on Sunday, will have been missing for forty days: David Cabrera and British man Ben Garland who disappeared during Storm Gloria.

David Cabrera was abseiling with a friend in the Torrent de na Mora in the Tramuntana Mountains. The search is now centred on the torrent's surroundings, the Guardia having sought the help of geologists to advise on movements of earth and sediment.

Ben Garland disappeared in Ibiza. His motorcycle was found in Portinatx and a few days later his jacket was discovered in the sea some 300 metres from Sa Punta des Gat.

The body of a third person, a 41-year-old Colombian, was found at Cala Sant Vicent in Ibiza. It is believed that he was swept into the sea by waves.