Business leaders say ITB cancellation will affect Balearics. 28-02-2020 Ultima Hora

Alarm bells are ringing in the Balearic Tourism Sector after the cancellation of the Internationale Tourismus-Börse in Berlin over the spread of coronavirus.

The ITB is the biggest tourism trade fair in the world with representatives from 10,000 companies in more than 180 countries attending every year and the event draws upwards of 150,000 visitors.

Businesses in the Balearic Islands are deeply concerned about the financial impact the cancellation will have on the summer season.

“There is no awareness of the problem that is coming at tourist level for Majorca and the rest of the Islands,” said the President of the Hotel Association of Palma & Cala Mayor, Javier Vich.

Earlier this week the Hotel Associaition pointed out that bookings are lower than average for the summer season and that cancellations are already trickling in because of fears over Covid-19 virus.

The Government said it regretted the cancellation of the ITB, which it called a vital issuing market for the Balearic Islands and the Minister of Treball & Tourism, Iago Negueruela, is meeting Tourist Agents and Councillors on Monday to discuss the impact the suspension of the German fair is likely to have.

Minister Negueruela has also spoken to the Directors of the Spanish Tourism Offices in Germany to find out if there’s been any change in the number of German holiday bookings in the Balearic Islands this summer.