Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump enjoyed their "retreat" in Majorca last year.

Majorca is famous for having been an inspiration to scores of talented people from all over the world for centuries, now, it appears, that the island is becoming a Mecca for wellness and spiritual retreats.

The latest person to have fallen under the magical spell of the island is President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples.

The former model and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, were photographed on a private retreat here on the island last year with shamanic healer Cat Faith.

The trip included daily yoga sessions plus rituals and ceremonies at sacred sites, they also visited Palma and the bay in Deya.

Since then, Maples has been collaborating with the shaman who deals with “soul loss and dealing with intrusive energies.”

Shamanism is a practice that involves reaching altered states of consciousness in order to interact with the spirit world and channel positive energies.

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Maples has even set up a new company, SoulShine Journeys, a “spiritual” travel service, and collaborated with Faith, whose medicine comes from a long line of spiritual gurus from the Inca civilization.

And, during their trip to Majorca, they also shot a video there for SoulShine Journeys.

Maples has described the company as encouraging people to “shed what they need to shed and shift into their highest good.” And, another regular visitor to the island, Gwyneth Paltrow is going to be sailing this way this summer with a special wellness cruise.

Celebrity Cruises has struck a deal with Goop Founder and Director Paltrow, to create the first Goop at Sea experience.

It will take place onboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship and Paltrow will be on board the wellness cruise which will dock in Palma.