Health
Second Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis on Majorca
A woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is in isolation at Son Espases Hospital.
It’s the second positive case of the Covid-19 virus in Majorca. A British expat who was infected whilst skiing in France was isolated and treated at Son Espases Hospital, then released after tests showed he was negative for the disease.
The General Directorate of Public Health is now trying to reach anyone who may have been in contact with the new patient to tell them what to do if they have flu-like symptoms to try to stop the virus spreading further.
"We want to convey a message of tranquility and confidence in the work carried out by all health professionals who are coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health,” said a statement from the Balearic Government.
IB-Salut says anyone with flu-like systems, who thinks they may have been in touch with someone who’s been diagnosed with the virus is advised to call the 061 Emergency Service response team.
More to follow.
