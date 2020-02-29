At the press conference at Son Espases hospital. 29-02-2020 Agency

Balearic health chiefs have confirmed that the second case of coronavirus in Majorca is that of a Palma woman who travelled to Bergamo in Italy to visit her family.

The patient has not been identified but it has been revealed that she has a five-year-old son who has apparently shown signs of also carrying the virus and 19-year-old pregnant daughter.

She has not shown any signs of being infected but is under observation as a precaution.