Health
Palma woman caught virus on visit to Italy
Balearic health chiefs have confirmed that the second case of coronavirus in Majorca is that of a Palma woman who travelled to Bergamo in Italy to visit her family.
The patient has not been identified but it has been revealed that she has a five-year-old son who has apparently shown signs of also carrying the virus and 19-year-old pregnant daughter.
She has not shown any signs of being infected but is under observation as a precaution.
