Transport
Car protest against Palma bus service changes
Various residents associations in Palma are to stage a protest on Monday against recent changes to bus services in the city. They will be driving cars into the city centre and taking a route from Plaça Reina along the Born, Jaume III and Passeig Mallorca and then back to Plaça Reina. This will take place between 10.00 and 10.30.
The residents federation Veïnats de sa Ciutat, which is coordinating the protest, says that the alteration to EMT routes has been very harmful and that the protests will be repeated every day next week if there is no agreement with the transport department at the town hall.
