The microbiology lab at Son Espases. 01-03-2020 Pere Bota

The five-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter of the woman in Majorca who has tested positive for coronavirus have themselves tested negative.

The 40-year-old woman was admitted to Son Espases on Friday. She had visited relatives in Bergamo, Italy. Her children were admitted as a precaution. The boy has flu symptoms; the 19-year-old daughter has none but is pregnant. The woman's husband has no symptoms.