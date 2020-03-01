Coronavirus
Negative coronavirus tests for woman's children
The five-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter of the woman in Majorca who has tested positive for coronavirus have themselves tested negative.
The 40-year-old woman was admitted to Son Espases on Friday. She had visited relatives in Bergamo, Italy. Her children were admitted as a precaution. The boy has flu symptoms; the 19-year-old daughter has none but is pregnant. The woman's husband has no symptoms.
