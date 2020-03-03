Weather
104km/h winds batter Majorca
High seas in Andratx.
Storm Katrine battered Majorca with torrential rain, 4 metre high waves and howling winds gusting at 104 kilometres an hour in the Sierra de Alfabia yesterday, according to María José Guerrero from Aemet.
In the flatlands, winds of 82 kilometres an hour were recorded in Banyalbufar and between 70-80 kilometres an hour across the rest of the island.
Between 1 and 4 litres of water per square metre fell in lowlands and 6 litres in the Sierra de Alfabia.
Aemet is forecasting a drop in temperature to around 16º on Tuesday, which is closer to normal for this time of year, with an overnight low of 10º.
The wind has dropped at last but keep everything tied down because it’s forecast to pick up again this afternoon with gusts of 70-90 kilometres an hour predicted in some places.
