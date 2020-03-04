Puerto Soller - archive photo 24-10-2015 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s still very windy in Palma but the sun is shining, there's a high of 18 and overnight it will be 8 degrees.

It’s sunny but blustery in Andratx too with a top temperature of 18 falling to 9 after dark.

Santanyi is a little cooler at 16 degrees with a southerly breeze but it’s mostly sunny and the low is 6.

It’s a superb day in Pollensa with a slight wind and a high of 21 degrees dropping to 6 overnight.

Soller is 19 degrees with lots of sunshine, a south-easterly wind and a low of 5 degrees.

Mar 4 What’s On

There’s fun for all the family at the Fira del Ram in Son Fusteret Showground with 170 attractions on offer and it’s open from 16.30 until 23.30.

Don't miss the superb performance of Alice Through The Looking Glass at the Auditorium in Palma, it starts at 19.30 and tickets cost 20 euros.

Bizet’s opera, Carmen is on at Teatre Principal in Palma and tickets cost between 10 and 65 euros. You can buy them at the box office or online at www.teatreprincipal.com.

And Layonlie will rock the house at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.