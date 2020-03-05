Transport
Anger over lack of trains in Palma
A bunch of protestors staged a demonstration at the Intermodal station in Palma on Thursday to vent their anger about the lack of trains.
The demonstrators gathered at the entrance to the station and shouted slogans but the protest was peaceful.
One person was detained by Security Personnel at the Intermodal station during the demonstration.
