Diego Colón de Carvajal of Astilleros Mallorca.. 03-03-2020

Shares:

The CEO of Astilleros Mallorca. Diego Colón de Carvajal, says that the relocation of its facilities to the Moll Vell in Palma will have a positive impact on the port. The shipyard's activities will treble and there will be more jobs.

The Balearic Ports Authority and Palma town hall had both proposed moving the shipyard. The aim is to reorganise the port by re-siting activities such as Astilleros Mallorca's away from the front line by the sea in order to provide more public space. It is "an intelligent measure", notes Colón, who adds that the move will be effected some time before 2027. This is linked to the construction of the new Maritime Museum, which will occupy the area that Astilleros Mallorca currently does.

The change, when it comes about, will mean that there is 68,000 square metres of dry dock that will increase capacity up to 5,000 tonnes. Colón says that 85% of activity is at present subcontracted to local businesses and that this will increase to 95%. In 2019, a total of 352 businesses were engaged in Astilleros Mallorca projects and over 1,700 external workers were deployed in the shipyard's facility