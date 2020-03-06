2nd day of demonstrations at Intermodal Station in Palma. 06-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Commuters staged a second peaceful protest at the Palma Intermodal Station during rush hour on Friday morning to complain about the infrequency of trains.

A lot more people took part in Friday's protest and the numbers were boosted again when several joined in spontaneously while they waited for trains.

National Police Officers were nowhere to be seen and this time, Security Personnel at the Intermodal Station kept a low profile.

The demonstrators are demanding "more trains, more capacity, higher frequency and better treatment by SFM (Mallorca Rail Services) and CTM (Mallorca Transport Consortium)".

The government and the unions have vowed to address the situation by the end of next year but commuters say that’s just not good enough.

The number of people travelling in and out of Palma by train has soared by 25% in the last 5 years and they were furious when early morning express services were cancelled last month.