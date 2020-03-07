The Majorca Fire Brigade has 245 firefighters. 06-03-2020 Archive

In 2019, the Majorca Fire Brigade dealt with 5,754 incidents, 455 more than in 2018, an 8.6% increase. Of these, 2,229 were fires; 1,015 were rescues; 1,864 were for technical assistance; and 646 were for prevention services. The average time it took for getting to fires was 13 minutes and 30 seconds.

The head of the brigade, Pedro Ladaria, presented the 2019 figures on Friday, noting that the brigade covers 52 municipalities with a total population of 479,973 (Palma has its own brigade). He noted that there were 380 house fires and 213 mountain rescues and that the four municipalities which had the most incidents were - in order - Calvia, Manacor, Llucmajor and Inca. With the exception of Marratxi, which has a higher population than Inca, these municipalities are the most populous after Palma.

The Council of Majorca's councillor for public service, Josep Lluis Colom, explained that the brigade's budget in 2019 went up by one million euros to 19.93 million euros. Twenty-four new firefighters were recruited to give a situation by which there was one firefighter for every 1,959 people; there are 245 firefighters in all. In 2020, 2.3 million euros are to be spent on new vehicles, equipment and protective clothing; there are currently 65 vehicles.

This Sunday is the day of the brigade's patron, Sant Joan de Déu. There will be open mornings from 10.00 to 13.00 at the stations in Calvia, Inca, Llucmajor and Manacor.