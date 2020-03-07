Palma International Women's Day March, 2019. 08-03-2019 Ultima Hora

Palma Local Police have announced that there will be extensive traffic cuts in Palma on Sunday from 1200 until 1400, during the march for International Women's Day.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Plaça España at noon to join the march through the city centre to Parc de la Mar.

Traffic diversions will be in operation in Via Alemania, Carrer d’Antoni Marqués and Carrer del General Riera.

Día 8, con motivo de la manifestación del #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer, se producirán cortes de tráfico en Avenidas, desde p. Espanya hasta Parc de la Mar.

Entre 12:00 y 14:00 h se desviará el tráfico en sentido horario por túnel de Via Alemanya hacia Antoni Marqués/General Riera. pic.twitter.com/jjCG5o8Axe — Policia de Palma (@policiadepalma) March 6, 2020