News
Sunday traffic restrictions in Palma
Palma Local Police have announced that there will be extensive traffic cuts in Palma on Sunday from 1200 until 1400, during the march for International Women's Day.
Thousands of people are expected to gather in Plaça España at noon to join the march through the city centre to Parc de la Mar.
Traffic diversions will be in operation in Via Alemania, Carrer d’Antoni Marqués and Carrer del General Riera.
Día 8, con motivo de la manifestación del #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer, se producirán cortes de tráfico en Avenidas, desde p. Espanya hasta Parc de la Mar.— Policia de Palma (@policiadepalma) March 6, 2020
Entre 12:00 y 14:00 h se desviará el tráfico en sentido horario por túnel de Via Alemanya hacia Antoni Marqués/General Riera. pic.twitter.com/jjCG5o8Axe
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.