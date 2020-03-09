The Ca de Mè championship was on Sunday. 08-03-2020 Assocació de Caca Tradicional

The Ca de Mè Mallorquí is a pointing dog that has been used for hunting since the thirteenth century. Considered native to Majorca, it comes from a breed that was originally known in Navarre. The numbers of Ca de Mè have fallen significantly over recent decades, but the dog otherwise remains popular because of its hunting prowess and friendly nature.

On Sunday, the association of traditional hunting with the Ca de Mè held its nineteenth championship at Son Mesquida in Llucmajor. Twenty-eight dogs took part, six of which were puppies. There were two tests. One was an assessment of the dogs' physical characteristics. The other was finding two quails which had been hidden in a fenced enclosure; there was a maximum of five minutes for this.

The overall winner and also of the physical characteristics category was Duc Can Tralla, owned by Tomeu Femenias, while Antoni Ramis's Llamp de Costitx won the functionality test, i.e. finding the quails. Pigard de Vinromà, owned by Guillem Pascual, won the prize for best puppy.