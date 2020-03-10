Banyalbufar coastline. archive photo 15-11-2007 Lola Olmo

At long last temperatures will start moving in the right direction in Majorca by the end of this week and the wind will subside at least a little bit.

Palma 18 degrees and mostly sunny today with a strong southerly breeze and a low of 8º.

It’s 17º and blustery in Andratx but the sun’s out there too with an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

Capdepera is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northerly wind, a high of 18 degrees and a low of 11º.

It’s 21 degrees in Pollensa with winds gusting at 25 kilometres an hour winds and a low of 8.

Banyalbufar is much cooler at 16 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 10.

View the weather across the island with our webcams.

What’s On

Enjoy all the fun of the Easter Fair at Son Fusteret show ground in Palma from 1630 to 2330.

Check out 20 years worth of art by Salva Ginard at the Can Prunera Modern Art Museum in Soller for just 3 euros. The exhibition is open every day between 1030 and 1800 until October 31.

Don't miss the Fira del Fang ceramics fair in Marratxi, it’s open from 1000 until 1330 then again from 1600 until 1900 with live music from One Man Rocks at 1730.

Ombra bring Mallorcan Indie Rock to Teatre Principal at 2000 and it costs 15 euros to get in.