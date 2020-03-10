Doctors could lose pay if they're off work with coronavirus. 04-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The Health Worker’s Union, Simebal has requested that the quarantine period for Health Workers be treated as a professional illness.

“Amongst other things, this would ensure that professionals do not suffer financial loss due to the suppression of salary supplements and guards,” said a Union representative.

Simebal added that “when a professional is considered to be at risk from contact with a patient who has tested positive for coronavirus, regardless of whether they are at work or not, they should be treated as a professional during the observation period for occupational disease.”

The Union says that the criterion 2/2020 of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration would not be applicable since it refers to workers in general in an observation period, not to health or non-health professionals at risk from occupational disease.

Both the Royal Decree 1299/2006, of November 10, which approves the picture of occupational diseases in the Social Security system, and RD 8/2015, of October 30, which approves the consolidated text of the General Law of Social Security "support this position.”

"The consideration of occupational disease would guarantee that doctors under observation, would receive 100% of their salary including complements and guards,” said Union representatives.