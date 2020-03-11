Plaza del Roser, Santanyi. 06-06-2016 ARCA

Morning fog in Palma will clear away by lunch time and it’ll be 21 degrees when the sun comes out, dropping to 11º overnight.

There's low visibility in Andratx this morning but the sun’s not far away and the temperature will soar to 19 degrees this afternoon with occasional cloud and a low of 10º.

It’s a beautiful day in Santanyi with a high of 20 degrees, a very light breeze and a low of 9º.

Pollensa is nice too with a top temperature of 22º, sunshine all day long and a low of 9º.

And it’s 23 degrees and sunny in Soller with almost no wind and a low of 8º.

What’s On

The Made in Mallorca Exhibition is open in Es Baluard in Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina from 1030 until 2030 showcasing products from all the top designers on the island.

There’s a live classical music of the works of Haydn, Mozart and Schubert at Sa Nostra Cultural Centre in Carrer de la Concepció at 2000 and entry costs 12 euros.

The 6 or 9 band bring funk to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo at midnight, the venue is open until 5am and it’s free to get in.