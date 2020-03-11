'This kills'; the metal barriers are lethal in the event of an accident. 11-03-2020

Shares:

The Council of Majorca is to spend 2.5 million euros on replacing metal crash barriers along roads in the Tramuntana Mountains. The new ones will be steel covered with wood, these replacements being a response to requests from motorcycling associations, who have been saying for years that the metal barriers represent a risk to motorcyclists in the event of an accident.

In 2007, when Francina Armengol was president of the Council of Majorca, there was an agreement with four motorcycling associations to adapt the barriers. It was said at the time that they were "lethal" if there was an accident. After almost thirteen years on, the Council's mobility and infrastructure department will now be replacing them.

Iván Sevillano, the councillor for this department, says that the new barriers will not just give a greater level of safety, they will also be more aesthetically pleasing and in keeping with the mountain landscape. They will give us "a perfect balance between improving road safety and conserving scenic and environmental values in in one of our most special natural areas".

The substitution of barriers will be along these roads: MA-10 (Andratx-Pollensa); MA-2130 (Inca-Lluc); MA-1032 (Es Capdellà-Puigpunyent); MA-1134 (Puerto Soller); MA-11a (Coll de Soller); MA-2203 (Cala Sant Vicenç); MA-2112 (Inca-Mancor de la Vall); MA-1110 (Palma-Valldemossa); MA-1120 (Valldemossa-Esporles); MA-1040 (Palma-Esporles); MA-2020 (Santa Maria-Bunyola); MA-2100 (Bunyola-Alaro).