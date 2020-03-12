Calvia town hall investing in infrastructure. 14-12-2019 Michel's

Shares:

Starting in November, Calvia town hall will be undertaking various works in Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa.

In Magalluf, the work will be to Calle Torrenova and therefore a continuation of improvements to the Plaza Punta Nadala and Calle Martín Ros García. Drainage and sewage system improvements are aspects of this work. There are also to be changes to Calles París and Hermanos Pinzón. Architectural barriers will be removed. This will give uniformity to the two streets, create a 130-space car park and a leisure zone with amphitheatre.

A total redevelopment of the Gran Via Puig des Teix in Santa Ponsa between Calle Riu Sil and Puig de Galatzó will start next week in the residential area and resume in November in the tourism part. There are to be improvements to the taxi rank in Es Castellot and to Avenida Jaume I, with the drainage and sewage system also being addressed here.

Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez says that 1.5 million euros will be spent on resurfacing in various areas and that 300,000 will be invested in upgrading street lights with LED technology.