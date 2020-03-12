Exterior view of Son Espases Hospital, where the patient died. 12-03-2020 Cati Cladera

The coronavirus claimed its first victim in Majorca this morning after a woman, who was in Palma´s Son Espases hospital, died, according to our stablemante Ultima Hora.

Seven people are still in hospital suffering from coronavirus and a further eight people are receiving treatment at home.

