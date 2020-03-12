Exterior of Son Espases Hospital in Palma. 12-03-2020 CATI CLADERA

The Ministry of Health has just confirmed the first death from coronavirus in Majorca.

She was the 17th person to be diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus in Majorca and was admitted to the ICU at Son Espases Hospital in Palma after she suffered a chronic pathology.

Dr. Francesc Albertí, spokesman for the Coronavirus Alert Committee has confirmed that one patient has died, one has been discharged, seven patients have been admitted to isolation wards and eight are receiving health care at home.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Department announced that all cultural, social and sports events with more than 1,000 people are banned in the Balearic Islands with immediate effect in an effort to contain the disease.

On February 9, a British Expat became the first person in the Balearic Islands to test positive for the Covid-19 virus. He was infected during a holiday at a ski resort in France, was successfully treated at Son Espases Hospital and has now completely recovered from the disease.