Xavier Aramburu-Zabala, winner of the prize for best mountain photography. 11-03-2020 Julian Aguirre

La Misericordia cultural centre in Palma is exhibiting forty photos selected from 154 that were presented for the 2020 prizes for mountain photography. This competition is designed to promote various mountain activities, e.g. climbing and abseiling, as well the scenery and biodiversity of the mountains.

"Las primeras luces en Machapuchare", a photo by Xavier Aramburu-Zabala, has been awarded the prize of best mountain photography. José Bermejo Fernández's "Cueva de Cornavaques" is the best speleology photo, while "La calma a la tardor" by Jaume Rebassa Moll has been awarded the prize for best culture of the mountains photography.

There are two special mentions - for Marta Toribio's "Mont Blanc" and Karina de Anchú Zeff's "Lurking Fear".

The exhibition is open from 10.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 20.30 on Mondays to Fridays and from 11.00 to 14.00 on Saturdays.