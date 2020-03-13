The pistols that were taken by the police. 10-03-2020 Policia Local Palma

Three imitation pistols were seized by Palma police on Tuesday afternoon after there was a call to the police saying that a group of people were drinking in a children's playground in Son Armadans and that one of them had a gun.

Officers went to the playground around four o'clock. There were six youths drinking. They were searched and the three pistols were found along with pellets, a silencer and quantities of drugs. The police raised reports for drinking alcohol in a public place and for possession of drugs. The pistols were handed to the Guardia Civil so that it could be confirmed that they were not real. If this is the case, no criminal offence will have been committed.