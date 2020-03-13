s'Albufera 03-01-2020 X. Serra

Shares:

Daytime temperatures will be slightly cooler in Majorca this weekend but it will be warmer overnight, according to Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

Palma 20

Manacor 20 degrees

Fornalutx 20 degrees

Campos 21

Lloret de Vistalegre 21

Puigpunyent 18

sa Pobla 20

Saturday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with an easterly wind and scattered showers in some places. Temperatures will hover around 19º or 20º during the day and drop to 8º-10º overnight.

It’ll be cloudy and windy on Sunday with occasional sunny intervals but it should stay dry. Daytime temperatures will be about the same but it will be 1º- 2º cooler overnight.

It’s all changing again next week, Aemet says there’s a cold front coming our way on Monday, bringing another batch of stormy weather to Majorca.