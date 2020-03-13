5 more test positive for coronavirus in Majorca. 13-03-2020 Reuters

Shares:

The Government has confirmed five new cases of patients with coronavirus in Majorca, four men and one woman.

Two of the new patients have been admitted to isolation wards at Son Espases hospital, two others are being treated at home by the Coronavirus Flying Care Units and the fifth person is still being evaluated.

Coronavirus: Latest information

There are now 26 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in the Balearic Islands, one patient has died and another has been discharged.

The rest are either quarantined in isolation wards in hospitals or receiving home care.