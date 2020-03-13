Government orders massive shutdown in Mallorca. 13-03-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, is ramping up containment measures in Majorca to prevent the coronavirus from spreading one step further.

Bars, sports centres, shops, gyms, discos and restaurants with more than 300 people have been ordered to shut down.

"We are closing all the places where we believe there will be a lot of people, said Francina Armengol."

The new measures come hard on the heels of the announcement that five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Majorca. There are now 26 people infected in the Balearic Islands, one patient has died and another has completely recovered.

President Armengol has recommended that people stay at home and take all necessary precautions to prevent the coronavirus from progressing.

“These are very drastic measures, but we believe that if we stop everything for 15 days it will make a difference and prevent the disease from spreading further, so for that reason we need the help of everyone."

Risk zones

She also recommended that anyone arriving in the Balearic Islands from risk areas stay at home for 15 days as a precaution.