Education
English lessons with the MDB for Spanish students
The first daily video will be released on our website (www.majorcadailybulletin.es) starting next Monday (March 16).
The Majorca Daily Bulletin, the English language newspaper of the Grup Serra, has decided to issue some short videos on its website so that the students of the island, who have no classes following the closure of schools due to the coronavirus, can continue to learn english.
The first of our daily videos will be released on our website (www.majorcadailybulletin.es) starting next Monday (March 16). Classes will be taught by well-known English teacher and author Amanda Jeffrey.
"They are very short videos but wil help students on the island learn English and also how to pronounce the words," Amanda said.
There is also a little contest in which students can win a daily gift. Majorca Daily Bulletin was founded in 1962 and is the only English language daily in Spain.
" It's a complicated situation in the islands right now and we think this initiative can help students and parents in Majorca," explains our editor Jason Moore. A new video will be released on the web every day for the next two weeks (Monday to Friday).
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.