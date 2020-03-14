The first daily video will be released on our website (www.majorcadailybulletin.es) starting next Monday (March 16). 14-03-2020 Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Shares:

The Majorca Daily Bulletin, the English language newspaper of the Grup Serra, has decided to issue some short videos on its website so that the students of the island, who have no classes following the closure of schools due to the coronavirus, can continue to learn english.

The first of our daily videos will be released on our website (www.majorcadailybulletin.es) starting next Monday (March 16). Classes will be taught by well-known English teacher and author Amanda Jeffrey.

"They are very short videos but wil help students on the island learn English and also how to pronounce the words," Amanda said.

There is also a little contest in which students can win a daily gift. Majorca Daily Bulletin was founded in 1962 and is the only English language daily in Spain.

" It's a complicated situation in the islands right now and we think this initiative can help students and parents in Majorca," explains our editor Jason Moore. A new video will be released on the web every day for the next two weeks (Monday to Friday).