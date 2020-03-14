National Police in Palma. archive photo. 10-03-2020 S. GARCIA

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies in Palma.

The 38-year-old Spaniard allegedly targeted 7 commercial premises in the city between January 3 and March 2.

Police say he jemmied the doors of the establishments in Pere Garau, Camp Redó, Son Cotoner, La Llotja and Plaza de Los Patines before stealing money and other items.

Police launched an investigation into the robberies and say they gathered decisive evidence which they believe incriminates the suspect.

The defendant, who is reportedly known to Police, was apprehended in a street in Palma on Monday.