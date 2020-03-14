Crime
Robbery suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies in Palma.
The 38-year-old Spaniard allegedly targeted 7 commercial premises in the city between January 3 and March 2.
Police say he jemmied the doors of the establishments in Pere Garau, Camp Redó, Son Cotoner, La Llotja and Plaza de Los Patines before stealing money and other items.
Police launched an investigation into the robberies and say they gathered decisive evidence which they believe incriminates the suspect.
The defendant, who is reportedly known to Police, was apprehended in a street in Palma on Monday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.